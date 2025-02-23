BREAKING: Police Officers Enlisted Before 2004 PFA Asked To Submit Pension Details

All officers recruited before the Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) establishment on June 30, 2004, including inspectors and rank-and-file staff, have been directed by the Nigerian Police authorities to submit their information.

Naija News understands that the impacted officers must submit their details to the administrative office of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Headquarters in Abuja by Monday, February 24, 2025, per an urgent police wireless communication that SaharaReporters exclusively obtained on Sunday.

They are required to give the following details: serial number, name, gender, date of retirement, pension pin, PFA name, wage structure as of June 30, 2004, and their grade level and step as of 2004.

The memo reads, “Pension scheme X as matter of urgency X all officers X Inspectors X rank and file X enlisted before the PFA come in to existence on 30 June 2004 X down ward X to submit their details to admin office urgently X on or before Monday being 24/02/2025 unfailingly for onward to pension office FCT Police Command Headquarters Abuja X under the following heading X S/No X Name X Gender X Date of Retirement X Pension Pin X PFA Name X salary structure as at 30 June 2004 X grade level and step as at 2004 X You’re further warned to make sure that all information provided are correct or you have yourself to be blame X above for your strict compliance.”

Naija News recalls that in early February, President Bola Tinubu acknowledged that Nigerian police officers’ existing salaries are inadequate given the nation’s economic circumstances and promised to rectify the inadequacy of the pension system for them.

At a recent interactive session with retired police officers and Nigeria Police Pensions stakeholders at the Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun made this news.

According to the police head, President Tinubu has received a fresh proposal to improve the force’s pension scheme.

According to Egbetokun, Tinubu concurred at a recent meeting that the nation’s retired police officers should receive higher compensation.

The IGP added that in order to improve the welfare of its employees, the force has asked the government for an annual intervention sum.

Human rights advocate Omoyele Sowore reaffirmed his opposition to oppression on January 30 by participating in the ‘Egbetokun Must Go’ demonstration at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This came after his release on ₦10 million bond, which included surrendering his passport and one surety of the same sum. They said he called Egbetokun the ‘illegal IGP’.

Speaking to the audience, Sowore declared that threats would not silence him.

In support of the resentful police officers, Sowore clarified that their well-being must come first.

“If it means organising a nationwide protest for their rights, we are ready. We are not doing this to patronise the police, but as employees of the Federal Government, they deserve housing, quality education for their children, and salaries that reflect their crucial role. A banker they protect earns more than them, yet without the police, banks cannot even open,” he said on the court premises.