Beware Of EFCC – Gov Yusuf Warns Kano LG Chairmen Against Public Funds Diversion

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning to local government chairmen regarding the misuse or misappropriation of council funds, stating that such actions will not be tolerated.

Governor Yusuf warned that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will act swiftly against those found guilty of such, stressing that his government will take legal action against any chairman found guilty of financial misconduct, particularly in relation to contract awards and the execution of projects.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taju Mohammad Lookman, delivered this warning on Saturday during the launch of a three-day seminar focused on financial regulations and anti-corruption measures within local government, organized by the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

In his address, the governor reiterated the financial independence of local governments and emphasized that corruption would not be accepted.

“It is the responsibility of the local government chairmen to award contracts and pay for the projects awarded. However the interest of the state government is ensuring execution and delivery of the projects. Failure to do that will attract the involvement of Anti-Corruption.

“The state government will not interfere in the running of their affairs because we respect their financial autonomy, but the chairmen should note that anti-graft agencies are monitoring their activities to prevent corruption,” the governor said.

He further emphasized that the government had directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to detect, investigate, prosecute, and recover stolen funds from any indicted council chairman.

“Government will continue to strengthen the commission to fight corrupt acts in government,” he added.

Naija News reports that before now, the Kano Zonal Director of the EFCC, Ibrahim Shazali, had emphasized the economic and social repercussions of corruption.

He called on the council chairpersons to maintain integrity and responsibility, underscoring that public confidence must not be compromised.