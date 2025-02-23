Atleast 23 Bandits Killed In Fresh NAF Airstrike In Zamfara State

The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has eliminated at least 23 bandits in a fresh airstrike conducted in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State over the weekend.

Naija News reports the bandits are suspected to be relatives of notorious kingpin, Ado Aleiro.

According to a report by a counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the bandits had set out to rustle cattle from nearby communities before the airstrike from the military.

The report narrated that based on credible information, the large group of bandits were tracked to a mountainous area by NAF before surrounding them.

“The bandits succeeded in stealing several livestock and were attempting to escape when they encountered resistance from local security forces.

“The troops tracked the rustlers and waited until they reached a mountainous area before surrounding them.

“Once their location was confirmed, the Nigerian Air Force deployed air assets to engage the fleeing bandits.

“Eyewitnesses confirmed that several bandits were eliminated in the operation, though the exact number is yet to be determined,” the report read.

Another source quoted in the report stated that: “At least 23 bandits were killed as well as several others injured.”

After the airstrike, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma also reportedly recovered a large number of rustled cattle.

“This is part of the military’s ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist strongholds and curb cattle rustling, which remains a key source of funding for bandit groups operating in Zamfara and neighbouring states,” the report added.