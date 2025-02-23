APC Counters Adeleke’s Directives Tell Osun LG Chairs To Resume Duties

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed chairmen on the party’s platform, purportedly reinstated by the Court of Appeal judgment of February 10, to resume duties in their respective local government secretariats on Monday.

Naija News reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke, during the swearing-in of the chairmen and counsellors on Sunday in Oshogbo, directed chairmen and councillors elected in the Saturday local government election not to resume at their various council areas to prevent any clash and breakdown of law.

However, the APC, in a statement by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, urged the LG chairmen to disregard fake news circulating on social media, which advised them against resuming at their offices in the 30 local government secretariats across the state.

The party described the development as the handwork of anti-democratic elements.

The party also appealed to parents and guardians across the state to warn their children and wards against being recruited as political thugs by disgruntled and failed politicians who are determined to disturb the peace of the state.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to fake news on social media, orchestrated by a supposed democratic state government, claiming that the leadership of the APC in Osun state has directed its elected local government chairmen and councillors not to resume in their various local government council areas tomorrow.

“We want to inform the authentic, Court of Appeal-reinstated local government council chairmen and councillors that no such information came from the esteemed leadership of our party.

“It is the handwork of reactionary elements who believe they can achieve their inordinate political ambitions through the dissemination of fake stories to confuse our focused, elected council bosses and chiefs.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the elected APC local government chairmen and councillors must resume at their respective local government council areas to continue serving the deprived people at the grassroots level of government. The APC is a party founded on the rule of law, which is why the Court of Appeal judgment delivered at the Akure Division, Akure, Ondo State, on February 10, 2025, is the fundamental basis of your reinstatement.”