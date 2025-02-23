APC Chieftain, Osita Okechukwu Alerts Tinubu Of Danger That May Rock Electoral Boat In 2027

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu’s Southeast votes are in danger if he fails to urgently call the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to order.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that it is regrettable that the only critical road the Southeast benefited from the nationwide Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) is being sabotaged by Umahi.

He alleged that the completion of the construction of 110 kilometres of Enugu-Onitsha Express Road had been going on seamlessly under the MTN Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) until Umahi’s unfair and unnecessary stop work order.

According to Okechukwu, the National Coordinator of the Southeast APC Renewal Movement, motorists faced hardship on the highway because of the stop work order.

He also claimed there had been numerous heart-rending ghastly motor accidents, one of which was the avoidable Oil Tanker tragedy that claimed many lives penultimate week few kilometres to Enugu, including a whole family coming back from South Africa.

The APC chieftain urged President Tinubu to conduct a thorough investigation to confirm or refute their investigation that the slowdown of work on the road is hampering diligent mobilisation of voters for the President in the Southeast as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

He said, “Indeed some of our political opponents are insinuating that Umahi is playing President Tinubu’s script, which I know is a big blatant lie. The traducers site instances when Umahi had not only issued a stop work order, albeit had altered the scope of work by deleting the 9th Mile Flyover, Solar Light included for security reasons and a host of uncountable bottlenecks.

“Before God and man, one cannot fathom the main reason behind our brother’s infractions on this RITCS project carefully designed to avoid cumbersome budget circle.

“Mr President kindly intervene to stop this unholy assault on the integrity of Ndigbo, their stereotype-emotional vortex, unnecessarily being raised and their economic development.”