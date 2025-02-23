2027: Peter Obi Reacts To Labour Party’s ‘No Automatic Ticket’ Threat 

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he is not seeking a free ticket or special treatment ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that this comes after the party debunked reports suggesting that Peter Obi will be granted an automatic ticket to contest in the 2027 general election.

The party also refuted claims of a similar arrangement for the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

The rebuttal follows recent remarks by the factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, who stated that Obi would return as the party’s flagbearer to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Arabambi made the claim while appearing as a guest on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, in an interview with Punch, dismissed Arabambi’s claim, stressing that such a decision could not have emanated from the leadership of the party.

He further emphasized that the party would follow due process in selecting its candidate for the next general election.

However, Peter Obi, who spoke through his media aide, Ibrahim Umar, to the publication above, said he would not bother himself with such trivialities.

Umar said his principal had always emphasised the need for a level playing field where individuals can compete fairly and freely. He urged LP supporters and the general public to focus on the issues that truly matter rather than being swayed by misinformed narratives.

He said, “Our principal, Peter Obi, remains steadfast in his commitment to democracy and the well-being of all Nigerians. He has consistently championed the importance of good democracy, and healthy competition, recognizing that these elements are essential for a thriving democratic setting.

“It is crucial to note that Peter Obi has never sought a free ticket or special treatment. Instead, he has always emphasised the need for a level playing field, where individuals can compete fairly and freely. We urge our supporters and the general public to stay focused on the issues that truly matter, rather than being swayed by misinformed narratives.

“Peter Obi’s dedication to promoting good governance, economic growth, and social justice remains unwavering. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for Nigeria, one that is guided by the principles of democracy, fairness, and equality.

“Our principal’s actions and decisions will continue to be driven by these values, ensuring that Nigeria remains on a path towards prosperity and greatness.”