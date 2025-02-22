Voting Progresses In Osun LG Polls, Ex-Governor Oyinlola, Speaker Egbedun Cast Votes

The ongoing Osun local government elections saw notable political figures, including former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, casting their votes on Saturday.

Naija News gathered that the ex-governor cast his vote at his polling unit in Oba Ojomu Ward 1, Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

Similarly, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, participated in the electoral process, voting at his designated polling unit.

Governor Adeleke Commends Electoral Body

Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area, at 7:56 a.m.

Accompanied by his supporters and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, the governor praised the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) for ensuring a peaceful election process.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Adeleke urged citizens to exercise their rights and maintain peace.

“The process has been very peaceful. I made a broadcast to my good people of Osun State that this election should be peaceful. They should come out and cast their votes and go home peacefully. We should not give them any chance to say there is violence there or there,” he stated.

Despite concerns raised by security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, over potential unrest, the elections are proceeding with officials monitoring the situation closely.