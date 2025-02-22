Voting Concludes Early In Some Osun LG Polling Units

Voting has been concluded in some polling units in Ede in the ongoing Osun local government elections.

According to TheNation, voting had been completed in most polling units in Ede as early as 8:51 AM.

Among the locations where voting was concluded are Alajue 1 Ward 4 Unit 20, Alajue 1 Ward 4 Unit 10, Ward 4 Unit 8, Ward 8 Unit 6 and Kajola-Owode-Ede

However, there was no voting activity in most polling units along Owode Ede, Seventh Day School, Ogo-Oluwa, Africa, Gof Junction, and Ola-Iya.

Governor Adeleke Casts His Vote Amid Election Controversy

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has cast his vote in the ongoing local government elections.

This comes amid a dispute between the Nigeria Police Force and the Osun State Government over the election’s legitimacy. The Police had called for its suspension, citing security intelligence, but the state government proceeded with the polls.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit, Governor Adeleke described the election process as peaceful and urged residents to come out and vote.

“The process has been very peaceful. I made a broadcast to my good people of Osun State that this election should be peaceful. They should come out and cast their votes and go home peacefully. We should not give them any chance to say there is violence there or there,” he stated.