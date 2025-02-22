Tinubu, Buhari, Others To Attend As APC Schedules National Caucus, NEC Meetings

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its long-awaited National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, which were postponed last year.

Naija News gathered that the crucial sessions will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Initially slated for September 11 and 12, 2024, in Abuja, the meetings were abruptly called off without an official explanation.

However, a leaked memo from the APC secretariat has confirmed fresh dates for the gatherings, according to Punch.

The memo, signed by APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, states that the National Caucus meeting will take place at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, while the NEC meeting will be held at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

“Distinguished colleagues, kindly circulate the following to all party stakeholders in the states that the National Caucus Meeting of the party is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa by 6pm.

“The National Executive Committee is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, at the National Secretariat of the party. Best regards,” the memo read.

The meetings, considered crucial for the party’s strategic direction, are expected to be chaired by President Bola Tinubu and will also have in attendance Vice President, Kashim Shettima and former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Also expected are the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, APC governors; former and serving speakers of the House of Representatives of the party; state party chairmen; the National Working Committee and other stakeholders.