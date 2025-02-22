Supercomputer Gives Arsenal 22.4 Percent Chance Of Winning 2024-2025 Champions League Title

A Champions League Supercomputer has made an exciting prediction for this season, forecasting that Premier League club Arsenal could potentially win the trophy for the first time in their history, rating them above the tournament’s favourites like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

Note that Arsenal finished in the top eight during the league phase of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign below Liverpool and Barcelona.

Unlike big clubs like Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid who had to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition via playoffs, coach Mikel Arteta and his boys scaled through to the round of 16 automatically.

Historically, the Gunners have not yet claimed a Champions League title, with their best performance occurring in the 2005-2006 season when they finished as runners-up to Barcelona. This season, they have been drawn against PSV in the Round of 16, and the anticipation is building.

According to BETSiE, the Supercomputer from Bettingexpert, Arsenal have emerged as a strong contender. After simulating the season 100,000 times and analyzing match results from last season, pre-season outcomes, and the current campaign, BETSiE has determined that Arsenal have a 22.4 per cent probability of winning the Champions League this year, placing them at the forefront of the competition.

Following Arsenal in the predictions are Barcelona, identified as second favourites with a 15.2 per cent win probability, and Real Madrid, close behind.