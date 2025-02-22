Samuel Eto’o Supports Ademola Lookman Whose Coach Described As Worst Penalty Taker

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o has expressed his solidarity with Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, who was publicly criticized by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for missing a penalty.

Recall that Ademola Lookman missed a penalty after scoring a goal during the second half of Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat against Club Brugge in a crucial Champions League playoff match held at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday, February 18.

The outcome of the game forced Atalanta to be eliminated from the Champions League campaign 6-3 on aggregate.

In his post-game interview, coach Gasperini told reporters that the Nigeria international was the worst penalty-taker he had ever seen and argued that Lookman wasn’t the team’s designated penalty-taker.

In the wake of these events, the Nigerian international publicly accused his coach of disrespectful behaviour, which prompted Atalanta’s management to convene an emergency meeting aimed at addressing and resolving the escalating public dispute between the player and the coaching staff.

In a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account, Samuel Eto’o, who currently serves as the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, unequivocally voiced his support for Lookman. He referred to the young player as a ‘champion’ and emphasized the importance of granting him the respect and recognition he rightfully deserves, regardless of the temporary setbacks he may encounter.

“My young brother, memory in football lasts 90 minutes, the time of a match, and then it’s on to the next,” Eto’o wrote.

“For us, you are and will always be our champion. Only those who dare to take the shot can miss. Thank you for your courage, great champion.”

Ademola Lookman, now 27 years old, was instrumental in Atalanta’s League triumph last season, showcasing his exceptional talent by scoring a historic hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, leading the team to a commanding 3-0 victory.

Despite his current contract with Atalanta extending until June 30, 2026, Lookman has decided to depart the club after the 2024-2025 season, signalling a new chapter in his professional career.