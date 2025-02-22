Prostate Cancer: The Silent Killer Nigerian Men Must Not Ignore – Expert Insights

Prostate cancer is a serious health threat to men worldwide, with statistics indicating that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Nigeria accounted for 29.1% of all male cancers in 2018, with an age-standardized one-year prevalence rate of 16.1—less than a quarter of the rate in the United States.

With an incidence of 32.8 cases and a mortality rate of 16.3 deaths per 100,000 men, prostate cancer remains the most common and deadliest cancer among Nigerian men.

Alarmingly, 80% of cases are diagnosed at an incurable stage, leading to a death rate more than twice that of North America.

West Africa ranks fifth globally in prostate cancer mortality risk, and studies indicate that it is the second most common cancer in Nigerian men under 55 years.

Research from IARC and partners, published in The Lancet, predicts that global prostate cancer cases will more than double by 2040, reaching nearly three million annually.

Why Prostate Cancer Is Deadly In Nigeria

One of the primary reasons for Nigeria’s high prostate cancer mortality rate is late diagnosis. Many cases are detected at advanced stages when treatment options become limited.

Limited access to healthcare further compounds the problem, particularly in rural areas where essential diagnostic tests, such as the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test and digital rectal examination (DRE), are not readily available. Additionally, the high cost of treatment—including surgery and radiation therapy—remains a significant challenge for many patients.

However, with increased awareness, regular screening, and improved healthcare access, the number of prostate cancer-related deaths can be significantly reduced. Early detection plays a vital role in preventing unnecessary deaths from a disease that is both treatable and manageable when identified in time.

Exclusive Interview With Olusina Ajidahun

As part of our commitment to raising awareness about prostate cancer, Naija News conducted an exclusive interview with a medical doctor, internal medicine resident, and co-founder of PRIV HEALTH, a men’s sexual health startup, Olusina Ajidahun.

Good morning, Doctor; thank you for joining us. Kindly introduce yourself to our audience.

“My name is Dr. Olusina Ajidahun. I am a medical doctor and a resident doctor in internal medicine. I am also the co-founder of PRIV HEALTH, a men’s sexual health startup.

“In addition to my medical practice, I work as a health correspondent for various media outlets. I am also involved in product strategy for health tech brands.

“I create and share health-related content across different channels and maintain an active presence as an on-air personality. This includes engaging with audiences through podcasts and discussions on health, medicine, and related topics.”

Understanding The Prostate And Prostate Cancer

1. Can you explain in simple terms what the prostate gland is and its function in men’s bodies?

“The prostate is a gland, which is an organ in the body responsible for secreting various substances. It is located in the lower pelvic region of men.

“One way to think about the prostate’s function is to compare it to a ‘sugar mummy’ that coats and nourishes semen. It produces prostatic fluid, which is rich in nutrients and enzymes that support sperm health. Since sperm is one of the key components of semen, this fluid plays a crucial role in reproduction.

“The prostatic fluid contains glucose, fructose, and enzymes that help sustain sperm on their long journey. These secretions not only nourish sperm but also contribute to the diagnostic markers used in detecting prostate cancer.”

2. What is prostate cancer, and how does it develop?

“Prostate cancer consists of two words—let’s break them down. We’ve already discussed what the prostate is, but what about cancer? Cancer refers to the abnormal growth and division of cells within an organ. In the case of prostate cancer, it specifically involves the uncontrolled growth of cells in the prostate gland.

“The exact cause of prostate cancer remains unknown. However, we do know that certain risk factors contribute to its development. Normally, body cells follow a cycle where they grow, function, and eventually die. But in cancer, some cells fail to die as they should, essentially becoming ‘immortal.’ These abnormal cells divide rapidly and can spread to other parts of the body.

“Another key factor in the development of prostate cancer is testosterone, the male sex hormone. The prostate contains receptors that interact with testosterone, and this interaction can trigger changes in the gland, potentially increasing the risk of prostate cancer.”

Prostate Cancer Risks And Symptoms

3. Are there any specific risk factors that increase a man’s chances of developing prostate cancer?

“Yes, several risk factors can increase a man’s chances of developing prostate cancer.

“One major factor is age—the risk significantly increases for men over 60 or 70 years old.

“Race also plays a role, as prostate cancer is more common among Black men compared to Caucasians.

“Another important factor is family history—if a close relative has had prostate cancer, the likelihood of developing the disease is higher.

“Additionally, smoking and exposure to certain chemicals have been linked to an increased risk.

“Finally, simply being male is a risk factor, as only men have prostate glands, making them susceptible to the disease.”

4. What are some of the early warning signs or symptoms of prostate cancer that men should be aware of?

“Okay, now, trust me. The early sign is no sign. So, in the early stages of prostate cancer, you might not even know a man has it. But when symptoms start to appear, that’s when they come to the hospital. However, there’s something men can actually do to detect it early, which I’m going to mention.

“To answer the question, some symptoms include:

– Difficulty urinating

– Blood in the urine (hematuria)

– Weak urine stream or dribbling

– Kidney-related complications

– Back pain due to cancer spreading to bones

– Liver issues like jaundice if cancer spreads

“Just think about it—prostate cancer can move to various places in the body.”

Early Detection And Prevention

5. Why is early detection of prostate cancer so crucial for successful treatment?

“Early detection is crucial because there are many things we can do when we detect it early. So when a person has prostate cancer, obviously, we do what we call staging, which helps us to know how much involvement the prostate has. Depending on what we find, there are various modalities of treatment, from resecting part of it to deciding whether to use chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

“If you pick it up early and it has not spread to various places, there’s so much that can be done. Early detection is important because we need to identify and monitor the condition. Some people are at high risk of developing prostate cancer, and if they undergo screening—which is very important—we can detect potential cases early and intervene at the right time.”

6. What are some common screening tests for prostate cancer, and how often should men undergo these tests?

“The common screening test for prostate cancer is the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test. This is a blood test that measures the level of PSA, a protein produced by the prostate.

“Men approaching their 40s are advised to consider undergoing a PSA test as part of routine screening. However, before the test, a doctor will conduct a physical examination, including a Digital Rectal Examination (DRE). This involves the doctor inserting a finger into the rectum to assess the prostate’s size and texture. While some men may find this uncomfortable, it is an essential step in detecting abnormalities.

“In addition to the PSA test and DRE, an ultrasound scan may also be performed to provide further assessment of the prostate. These combined screening methods help in the early detection and diagnosis of prostate cancer.”

How often should men undergo prostate screening? “Well, it depends. The key factor is family history.

“If you have a family history of prostate issues, you should start taking screenings seriously from your 30s. However, if there is no family history, you should begin regular prostate screenings from your 40s.”

7. How can men maintain a healthy prostate and reduce their risk of developing prostate cancer through lifestyle changes?

“Men can maintain a healthy prostate and reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer by adopting a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet is essential, with an emphasis on nutritious foods. Cutting out alcohol and smoking is highly recommended, as both have harmful effects on overall health. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight is crucial, especially for those who are obese.

“For individuals with a family history of prostate cancer, regular screening is vital and should be taken seriously. Overall, key preventive measures include eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol, and quitting smoking.”

8. What is the most important message you would like to share with Nigerian men about prostate cancer?

“Every man should take this seriously. Know your family history. Get your PSA test done. If we can detect prostate cancer early, we can save more lives. Nobody has to die from prostate cancer. Thank you.”