Premier League Results: Arsenal Suffer Defeat, Spurs Win, Brighton Shine, Other

Arsenal had an opportunity to narrow the gap with Premier League leaders Liverpool but faced a challenging match against West Ham, who broke a four-match winless streak with a remarkable performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen scored the decisive goal for West Ham, taking advantage of a Gunners side that struggled to find their rhythm. Arsenal would have moved within five points of Arne Slot’s team with a victory, but they found it difficult to break through a solid West Ham defence that consistently created better chances throughout the Premier League match.

Bowen played a key role in the winning goal, picking up a loose ball near his box and setting up Aaron Wan-Bissaka before heading the full-back’s cross into the net for his 50th Premier League goal. It marked the first time this season that Arsenal trailed at halftime in a home league match, and despite dominating possession in the second half, they failed to convert their opportunities.

Leandro Trossard came close with a low shot that was saved by Alphonse Areola, but hopes of a comeback were dashed when Myles Lewis-Skelly received a red card for a professional foul on Mohammed Kudus. Initially cautioned with a yellow card, VAR intervened, determining that Lewis-Skelly had denied Kudus a clear goalscoring opportunity, leading to the red card.

In the end, West Ham managed to secure the win comfortably, moving 13 points above the relegation zone and levelling with Manchester United in 15th place, despite having an inferior goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur also demonstrated their resurgence with a victory against Ipswich Town, where Brennan Johnson scored twice. After weathering early pressure from Ipswich, Spurs capitalized on their chances and took a two-goal lead with assists from Son Heung-Min.

Ipswich, seeking to turn their Premier League season around at Portman Road, halved the deficit with a well-taken goal from Omari Hutchinson.

Although Luke Woolfenden thought he had equalized, his effort was disallowed for offside. As Ipswich pushed for another goal, Djed Spence’s strike in the 77th minute sealed the match, followed by Dejan Kulusevski adding a fourth goal late in the game.

With this win, Spurs climbed to 12th place in the table, marking their third consecutive Premier League victory. Meanwhile, Ipswich struggled to find form, remaining in the relegation zone and five points adrift of safety.

Brighton excelled in their Premier League match against Southampton, who are fighting relegation, with goals from Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Jack Hinshelwood.

The Seagulls dominated from the beginning, with Pedro’s clever chip opening the scoring. Despite a brief rally from Southampton, the game shifted decisively in Brighton’s favour with Rutter’s goal after the break. Mitoma’s recent scoring run continued, and Hinshelwood capped off the 21st Premier League defeat of the season for Southampton.

Wolves secured a crucial victory in their bid for Premier League survival against 10-man Bournemouth, thanks to Matheus Cunha’s fourth goal in as many games. Bournemouth, who started the day with aspirations of moving into the top four, faced challenges after Illia Zabarnyi’s first-half red card.

Despite their initial strong performance, the hosts struggled after the dismissal, allowing Wolves to capitalize and take the lead with Cunha’s lifted shot over the goalkeeper. Wolves’ confidence grew as the match progressed, and they successfully maintained their position five points above the relegation zone.