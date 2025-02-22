Police Advise Osun Government To Suspend LG Elections

A few hours before the scheduled local government elections in Osun State, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has urged the state government to suspend the polls, citing serious security threats.

In a statement on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said intelligence reports indicated a high possibility of violence if the elections proceeded as planned.

Naija News reports that Adejobi stated, “The Nigeria Police Force has received credible intelligence indicating a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned local government elections proceed in Osun State.

“These reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering reveal that various groups, including political elements and other interested parties, are mobilising to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace, and undermine the democratic order.”

Attorney General Also Calls For Suspension

Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to shelve the elections.

Fagbemi cited the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Akure, which set aside an earlier Federal High Court judgment nullifying previous local government elections conducted under ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

However, Governor Adeleke has insisted that the elections will go ahead as scheduled.

Police Warn Against Escalation Of Violence

Adejobi warned that while security agencies were prepared to maintain law and order, suspending the elections would be in the best interest of public safety and national stability.

He said, “The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order. However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down.”

Beyond security concerns, Adejobi highlighted the recent Court of Appeal judgment delivered on February 22, 2025, which, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation, nullifies an earlier Federal High Court ruling on local government administration in Osun State.

“In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately,” the statement added.

Adejobi also appealed to all stakeholders, including political parties, to exercise restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens during this period.