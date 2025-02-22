Osun LG Election: ‘I Leave IGP In The Hands Of God’ – OSSIEC Chairman, Abioye

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, has alleged that Nigeria Police sealed the commission’s headquarters.

Naija News reported that Nigeria Police, in a statement, on Friday, signed by its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, advised Osun State Government against going ahead with the local government election, citing intelligence.

The State Government, in response, refused the Police’s advice citing a court judgement that mandated that the election slated today (Saturday) be held.

Abioye disclosed this in a live interview with Rave FM, on Saturday. He also disclosed that policemen were also absent from the polling centers.

“I leave the police IGP in the hands of God. Election has started earnestly in all the polling units across the state but no police presence is noticeable from the information available to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naija News reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke who cast his vote, called on the people of Osun State to maintain peace as they vote.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Governor Adeleke said “Local government elections are the closest to the grassroots, and getting it right starts with electing the right leaders.”

He urged Osun people to “come out and cast their votes and go home peacefully. We should not give them any chance to say there is violence there or there.”