Osun LG Election: Gov Adeleke Casts Vote

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing local government election.

Naija News reported that Nigeria Police called for the suspension of the council election, citing intelligence. However, the State Government disagreed with the Police.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday morning after casting his vote at his polling unit, Governor Adeleke said the process was peaceful.

He enjoined the Osun people to come out and vote and go back to their homes peacefully.

“The process has been very peaceful. I made a broadcast to my good people of Osun State that this election should be peaceful. They should come out and cast their votes and go home peacefully. We should not give them any chance to say there is violence there or there,” he said.

In another post on his 𝕏 handle, the Osun Governor wrote: “A few minutes ago, I carried out my democratic duty by casting my vote at my polling unit in Ede. I commend the good people of Osun for maintaining a peaceful and orderly atmosphere at polling units across the state and encourage everyone to exercise their democratic right.

“Local government elections are the closest to the grassroots, and getting it right starts with electing the right leaders. Together, we will make Osun great.”