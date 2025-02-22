Osun LG Election: Atiku Hails Gov Adeleke For Going Head Despite Police Boycott

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, for going ahead with the state’s local government election.

Naija News reported that Nigeria Police, in a statement, on Friday night, advised Osun State government against going ahead with the local government election. The Government rejected the Police’s position.

Also, Special Assistant to Governor Adeleke on Digital Media, Olalekan Badmus, on his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, shared a memo he claimed was from the police. The memo, he alleged, came from Police to officers, advising policemen not to allow gathering for the election.

Titled ‘No Election Tomorrow’, it read, “You are to report to Police Area Command Office as early as 0500hrs 22/02/2025 tomorrow morning. There you will be attach to some Mopol to do stop and search and move around the town to make sure nobody gather for the election.

“Note: This message is for our own consumption and not to fly out to any platform or friends and family. Thanks.”

Reacting to the ongoing election, Atiku called for hitch-free exercise at the time of filing this report.

“As residents in Osun State go out to the polls today to elect council chairpersons, I once again urge for a peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

“The local council election is the heartbeat of a democratic system, given that its outcome impacts closely on the lives of the citizens.

“I commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for going ahead with the exercise and urge security agencies and polling officials to perform their duties with the highest sense of responsibility to the public,” he said.