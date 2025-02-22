Opposition Gears Up For 2027 Elections, Considers Rebranding And Alliances

As the countdown to the 2027 general elections begins, Nigeria’s opposition leaders and political parties are exploring strategies to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the seemingly limited options available, opposition politicians appear determined not to give up.

Political analysts pointed out that the opposition must embark on a comprehensive rebranding and structural reorganization to enhance its appeal.

The opposition parties must revamp their image and adopt new strategies to connect with a broader voter base.

Building Alliances Against APC

Observers believe that forming coalitions and strategic alliances is more critical now than ever before. To stand a chance against the APC, the opposition must present a united front, bridging ideological differences and rallying behind a common candidate or platform.

Naija News reports that a close associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a leading opposition figure, revealed to Vanguard that his camp has growing optimism.

The source, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that Atiku and other opposition figures are keenly aware of the challenges ahead and are exploring options to create a formidable challenge in the next election cycle.

The source said, “Atiku, like his colleagues in opposition is fully aware of what is at stake. At this point, the issue of position sharing is not on their minds.

“What is on their minds is not about who will be President or Vice President, it is about saving our country from an avoidable catastrophe staring us in the face.

“Just watch and see. There’s a serious realignment of forces coming. This is unlike what has happened in the past because as a nation we are facing an existential threat. What we will do will be different from what we did in the past.

“We have a President who is becoming a full-blown dictator. Discussions have gone very well and very far, about stopping him. Details of what we’re doing and how far we’ve gone are not what we would want in the media space for very obvious reasons.

“Any sign of unity among the opposition attracts institutional attacks from the ruling party. You come out with your plans, they plant their people. The much as I can say for now is that registering a new political party is off the table.”

We Must Learn From 2023 Election – Ifoh

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Obiora Ifoh, in an interview with Vanguard, said, “We all should learn from what happened to us as opposition in 2023.

“In spite of the electoral heist by the ruling party, imagine if all the votes that went to opposition parties went to one candidate. It will be nearly impossible for INEC and the APC to do what they did.

“Going forward, opposition parties and leaders must unite, make sacrifices to liberate our country. This is more than the personal ambitions of individuals or their political platforms.

“There is no need seeking to register a new party, the LP is here. This is a party that in less than eight months caused a major upset nationwide. For those of us in opposition, it is either we make sacrifices and come together or fizzle out and give the ruling party a free reign.”

Presidential Candidates Should Not Allow Person Ambition – Ameh

National Secretary of the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, told Vanguard that the ruling party has infiltrated the rank and file of the opposition.

Ameh said, “The opposition’s woes are compounded by the lack of internal political party processes.

“Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso are all qualified to be president but should not allow their personal ambitions take precedence over the collective goal of defeating the APC.

“If the opposition intends to win then they must all align themselves to the existing gentleman’s agreement between the North and South which rooted in power rotation so that the ability to mount a credible challenge is not compromised by any other interest.

“However, all is not lost. There is a growing recognition among Nigerians that the country needs a viable opposition to hold the ruling party accountable.

“The gentleman’s agreement between the south and north to take turns ruling the country could provide a basis for unity among opposition parties.

“If the South is indeed due to produce the next President, then opposition parties must be willing to make concessions and rally behind a single candidate that has the potential to defeat the incumbent president.

“Historically, opposition parties have played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s democracy. During the Second Republic, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as the Leader of the Opposition, provided a robust check on the ruling party’s excesses.

“His example shows that a strong opposition can make a real difference in promoting good governance and accountability.

“To revitalize their fortunes, opposition parties must put aside their differences and work towards a common goal.

“They must also engage in robust policy debates and offer credible alternatives to the ruling party’s policies.

“As noted by many political observers, opposition politicians are already meeting and strategizing under various platforms.

“This is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to build a united and effective opposition.

“while the outlook for the opposition in Nigeria appears bright, there are still more work to be done.

“By uniting behind a single candidate, engaging in policy debates, and offering credible alternatives, opposition parties can revitalize their fortunes and provide a robust check on the ruling party.

“The 2027 election may yet provide an opportunity for the opposition to reclaim its relevance and shape Nigeria’s democratic future.”