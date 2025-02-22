Ogenyi Onazi Urges Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman Not To Tolerate Disrespect

Former Lazio midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, now playing for Avezzano in the Italian Serie D, has urged Super Eagles players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman not to tolerate disrespect in their respective clubs.

Ogenyi Onazi expressed his disappointment in light of recent comments from Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who criticized Lookman for missing a penalty against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Gasperini had labelled Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen” after the missed spot-kick in the 3-1 defeat that eliminated Atalanta from the Champions League.

Lookman responded with an emotional statement, expressing that being singled out in such a manner felt disrespectful, particularly given his dedication and hard work. He also clarified that he was instructed to take the penalty by the designated taker, which adds context to the situation.

In his reaction to the incident, Onazi emphasized the importance of supporting young talent, stating, “It’s disheartening to hear such remarks from a seasoned coach about one of his key players. Young players who consistently contribute to the team deserve respect and encouragement.”

Onazi highlighted Lookman’s achievements, noting, “He is not only the current African Player of The Year, but he has also shown tremendous resilience by returning from injury and making an impact when it mattered most.” He acknowledged that missing a penalty can happen to anyone, regardless of their skill level.

Onazi drew parallels between Lookman’s experience and Osimhen’s time at Napoli, recalling how Osimhen faced challenges after a TikTok video seemingly mocking him for a missed penalty.

“I advised him that, given all he had accomplished for Napoli and its fans, it might be wise to consider a fresh start while the support was still strong,” Onazi shared. Although Osimhen initially chose to renew his contract, he later found himself on loan at Galatasaray, where he has thrived, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 25 matches.

Reflecting on Lookman’s journey, Onazi emphasized that Atalanta took a chance on him during a challenging phase, and Lookman has certainly proven his value. He suggested that it may be beneficial for Lookman to explore new opportunities, allowing him to continue enjoying his football and possibly find a more supportive environment.

Despite recent criticisms, Lookman has made significant contributions to Atalanta, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final that secured the club’s first-ever European trophy. With a remarkable record of 21 goal contributions from 26 games this season, he remains a vital asset for the team.