‘Nobody Can Intimidate Me’ – Wike Dares PDP NWC Over South-South Zonal Congress

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that there will be no fresh South-South zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beyond the one held on Saturday in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking at the congress, Wike challenged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, insisting that the election was legitimate and final.

He urged delegates to elect officials who will defend and protect the party, emphasizing the importance of strong leadership in moving PDP forward.

Wike said, “The South-South Zone is the strongest zone of the PDP in Nigeria. It has always been and will always be. There is no part of the constitution that says congress should be postponed because of a wedding or travelling.

“There has never been a congress where every every delegate was present. The constitution did not say the National Working Committee should conduct a congress but the zone. I want to assure you that this is the final zonal congress of the South-South Zone, after the election today, no other zonal congress will hold.

“This is our job, our terrain, and we are not new to this. Nobody can intimidate me and I don’t need to be a governor. Let us put ourselves together in truth and ensure our party remains united and we can only be united when we are truthful. Let us also shine our eyes and elect leaders that will unite and protect our party.”

The zonal chairman, Dan Orbih, while speaking at the even,t said the problems of the party in the zone are inflicted and insisted that the party should not define the company one keeps.

He also expressed optimism that the Congress will help reposition the party and help kick-start the process of rebuilding the party.

Naija News understands that the PDP’s NWC has since distanced itself from the Calabar congress.