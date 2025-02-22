Leicester City Set Unwanted Premier League Record With Defeat To Brentford

Leicester City became the first club to record six straight home defeats without scoring in the Premier League as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, February 21.

A win would have lifted Leicester City out of the Premier League relegation zone, but they now find themselves two points adrift of safety.

Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, and Christian Norgaard put Brentford in control with goals in a difficult first half for Leicester City. Fabio Carvalho added a fourth for the visitors in the closing moments, leaving Leicester to reflect on their 10th defeat in the last 11 league games, thereby increasing the pressure on manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Despite acknowledging the setback, Van Nistelrooy highlighted the initial optimism from recent performances.

“You have to recognize it’s a significant step back. We started with hope, creating three chances early on,” he said. “After that bright start, we lost our footing, and by half-time, the game was beyond us. Everyone is deeply disappointed with how we performed.”

With only 12 matches remaining to secure their Premier League status, Leicester City are facing intense pressure to improve their situation quickly.

Following Enzo Maresca’s departure to Chelsea after last season’s promotion, the club are still seeking a suitable replacement. Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy has faced difficulties, with the team winning just four out of 26 league games this season—he has been responsible for two victories in 15 matches.

“We understand we have given teams above and below us an opportunity to gain momentum,” Van Nistelrooy commented. “It can become increasingly tough if we don’t start accumulating points.”