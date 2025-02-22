‘PDP Has Not Conducted South-South Zonal Congress’

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied conducting any South-South Zonal Congress.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Dan Orbih, alongside the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, and others reportedly held a Zonal Congress in Cross River State.

Reacting, the PDP spokesperson described the meeting as a social gathering.

He stated that the PDP has not conducted its South South Zonal Congress neither is it in any way involved in the said gathering in Calabar.

His statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC at its meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2025 in exercise of its powers under Section 29 (2)(b), pursuant to Section 31 (2) (c) and (j) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) postponed the conduct of the South South Zonal Congress from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, February 22, 2025 so as to allow for further consultation on critical issues relating to the smooth conduct of the Congress in the Zone.

“For clarity while Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution empowers the NWC to “in case of emergency, act on behalf of the National Executive Committee subject to the ratification of the National Executive Committee ”, Section 31(2)(c) expressly provides that the National Executive Committee shall “supervise and direct the work of the Party and all its organs including the National, Zonal, State and Local Government organs”.

“In the same vein Section 31(2)(j) empowers the National Executive Committee “…to make Party electoral regulations to govern the conduct of elections to all Party offices at every level and regulate procedures for selecting the Party candidates for elective offices”.

“For emphasis therefore, the PDP states that it has not conducted its South South Zonal Congress and it has yet to communicate a date for the exercise.

“The PDP calls on all party members in the South South Zone, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies and the Media to disregard any gathering or outcome of any such gathering in Calabar, Cross River State purported to be the South South Zonal Congress of the PDP.

“Our Party will in due course and through its official channels communicate a new date for the conduct of the South South Zonal Congress.

“The NWC commends the PDP South South State Governors, other leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the Party in the Zone for their loyalty and steadfastness toward the unity, stability and growth of the Party in the South South Zone and the nation.”