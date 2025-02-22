IBB: We Are Waiting For Part 2 Where More Truth Will Be Revealed – Sen. Kalu

The lawmaker representing Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu, has noted that he is waiting for the part two of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s (IBB) book, where more truths will be revealed.

Naija News reported that General Babangida, in his autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’, IBB disclosed that late Chief Moshood Abiola, won the June 12 presidential election annulled by his administration.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, Senator Kalu called for more recognition of Abiola as former President by the government.

He noted that the late Abiola was motivated by his love for humanity. He urged the government to give him classical recognition.

He wrote: “Congratulations to former President Ibrahim Babaginda on the launch of his book which among other things provided the platform for an open declaration, validity and sanctity of the June 12, 1993 Presidential elections won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO). We still await the Part 2 of this book where more truths will be revealed.

“My vivid recollection of the mindset and motivation of MKO is all about humanity. Therefore a major requirement for a classical hero is not only immortalization but by recognition which should include proper position in the hall of Fame.

“Thankfully this recognition started with former President Buhari when the June 12 was recognized by an Act of the Parliament’ in the 8th NASS and signed into law by former President Muhammed Buhari recognising June 12 as democracy day. And later the conferment of the highest title GCFR on MKO Abiola.

“I am now appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to crown existent honour with MKO Abiola’s portrait in the line up of past Presidents and current. I believe it’s the right thing to do for redemption,justice and fairness. May Nigeria know peace, experience prosperity, healing, and lasting unity.”