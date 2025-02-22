IBB: ‘The Man They Envied Silently’ – Abacha’s Children Rise To His Defence

Children of the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, have risen to his defense as reactions trail revelations made by General Ibrahim Babamosi Babangida (IBB).

Naija News reported that General Babangida, in his autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’ stated that the late General Abacha annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election without his permission.

Abacha’s children, Sadiq Sani Abacha and Gumsu Sani Abacha, have taken to social media to hail the late General amid controversies arising from the book launched on Thursday.

His son, Sadiq, described his father as a man his critics envied with silent deceit. He added that history shall remember the Late Head of State for being a better leader.

“The man Abacha—you have always been the one they envied with silent deceit. History shall remember you for being a better leader, no matter how much they try to put you down. As a son, I am most proud of you today. You indeed are the man they wish they were half of,” he wrote.

He concluded with the Hausa proverb, “Duk wanda yayi jifa a kasuwa”, meaning, “whoever throws a stone in the market…”

Her daughter, Gumsu, remained consistent in reposting tweets on 𝕏 that defended the interest of her father.

One of such tweets was from former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, who regretted that the Late General, being dead, had no opportunity to defend himself on the allegations made by IBB.

“Unfortunately, Abacha is not alive to state his own side of the story,” Senator Sani wrote.