IBB Never Told Truth In His Life, He Never Wanted To Handover Power – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has argued that former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), did not tell the truth on the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election.

Naija News reported that General Babangida, in his autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’ disclosed that it was former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, who annulled the election without his permission.

According to him, Moshood Abiola won the election. However, he claimed responsibility for the annulment because it happened in his administration.

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Sowore disagreed with IBB’s account on Friday. He claimed IBB’s position was false. He stated that the former Military President never wanted to hand over power but to transform into a civilian president.

“IBB has never told the truth in his life. and I’m not surprised that he has continued to engage in falsehood. The Yorubas have a common saying that when the criminal wants to lie he will say that his witness has died. and that is what IBB did exactly with mentioning Abacha.

“IBB never wanted to handle our power. We were part of this, nobody told me the story. We forced him out of power, August of 1993. He postponed the transition program several times and even Bola Tinubu mentioned that.

“IBB, severally, postponed the launch of the legislative arm of government because he never wanted to handle our power. He wanted to become a civilian president and he just kept dribbling the Nigerian people for as long as it lasted until he dribbled himself out of power that was why he was given the sobriquet, Maradona. And he later also confirmed that he did so much evil to Nigeria that he accepted the label of being an evil genius,” he said.

While calling for full recognition of Abiola as President, the human rights activist further called for the trial of all the persons involved in the June 12 saga.

He further decried less attention given to late investigative journalist, Dele Giwa, who was killed during the June 12 saga through a letter bomb.

“So if they admit that he won the election, then he should presumably become the president of Nigeria. But, you know, that’s not my issue. My issue is how to get people who carry out these heinous crimes to be punished for it.

“I think it’s to immediately round them up, arrest them, and start a trial that will allow for full disclosure of who and who was involved in that election, and no man who carried it out, whoever is alive amongst them. Don’t forget that this is not just about June 12th. There was a journalist who was also parcel bombed Dele Giwa. Nobody’s talking about him,” he added.