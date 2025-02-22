Breaking: El-Rufai Meets PDP Leaders Amidst APC Rift

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday met with the state executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what is seen as a significant political move.

Naija News understands that El-Rufai, accompanied by his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu, has seen his relationship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) deteriorate in recent months.

While President Bola Tinubu had nominated him for a ministerial appointment, his nomination was rejected by the National Assembly, reportedly due to security concerns.

Despite the fallout, El-Rufai maintains that he supported Tinubu’s presidential campaign, stating that he has moved on from past grievances.

Political analysts are speculating about the significance of El-Rufai’s meeting with PDP leaders, raising questions about whether he is considering a defection ahead of the 2027 elections.

At the time of filing this report the details of the meeting has not been disclosed by the former governor or the PDP leaders.

Atiku Leads El-Rufai, Others On Condolence Visit To Edwin Clark’s Family

In other news, El-Rufai, on Friday joined ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar on a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97.

Atiku shared a video of the visit on 𝕏, expressing his condolences and praying for the bereaved family.

“Today, I led a delegation that included the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, @elrufai, on a condolence visit to the family of foremost statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark,” Atiku wrote.