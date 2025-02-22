Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1500 and sell at ₦1510 on Friday 21st February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1500 Selling Rate ₦1510

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1509 Lowest Rate ₦1491

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian currency, the Naira, has continued its upward trend against the dollar in the parallel foreign exchange market.

On Thursday, the Naira improved to ₦1,500 per dollar in the black market, a rise from the ₦1,505 rate observed on Wednesday.

A Bureau de Change operator in Wuse Zone 4, Abubakar Alhasan, who spoke with Daily Post, noted that “the minimum selling rate for dollars on Thursday was ₦1,500, compared to ₦1,505 the day before.”

Naija News reports that this indicates that the Naira appreciated by ₦5 against the dollar from the ₦1,505 rate recorded on Wednesday.

The Naira has consistently shown appreciation in the parallel FX market.

In contrast, the official market rate for the Naira was ₦1,509.03 per dollar on Wednesday, up from ₦1,507.2 on Tuesday, as reported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The rates across different FX markets have shown a reduction in discrepancies, leading to a convergence of exchange rates.