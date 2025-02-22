Atalanta Coach, Gasperini Urges Ademola Lookman To Improve On Penalties

Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has urged Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman to work on his penalty-taking skill days after missing a spot-kick in the Champions League game against Club Brugge.

Following the match, Gasperini criticized Ademola Lookman’s decision to take the penalty kick, labelling him as “one of the worst penalty kick takers” he had ever seen. This remark incited a strong response from the Nigerian forward, who felt that Gasperini’s words were disrespectful.

In a subsequent clarification, Gasperini sought to alleviate the situation, stating that it was never his intention to offend Lookman. He acknowledged the positive attitude with which Lookman approached the game against Club Brugge, saying, “Lookman felt offended, but I didn’t want to offend anyone. He entered with fantastic approach against Club Brugge,” as quoted by TMW.

“If he starts training to improve on penalties… with his exceptional skills Ademola can become our first penalty taker.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options with a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen’s promising striker, Victor Boniface.

The 24-year-old, who signed a contract extension with Leverkusen until 2029, may be available for the right price, despite the Bundesliga champions being reluctant to let him go.

Recently, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr made a significant €70 million bid for Boniface but later withdrew their offer. Instead, they opted to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United have already initiated discussions with Boniface’s representatives regarding a potential transfer.

Note that Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 and has since made an impressive impact. He has netted 31 goals and provided 11 assists in a total of 52 appearances across all competitions for Die Werkself.