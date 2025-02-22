Annulment Of June 12 Election: Abacha’s Daughter, Gumsu Reacts To IBB’s Claims

A daughter of the late military head of state, Sani Abacha, Gumsu Abacha, has shared a cryptic post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), seemingly responding to former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s claims about her father’s role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a one-word post on Friday, Gumsu wrote, “Weakling.”

Naija News understands that her post came amid ongoing discussions on Babangida’s autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service’, launched in Abuja on Thursday.

In the book, Babangida addressed issues about the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was won by the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former military president, who oversaw the annulled election, said he was in Katsina when the press secretary of his second-in-command announced the cancellation of the election without his knowledge or permission.

Babangida said he later discovered that the forces against the June 12 election were led by Abacha, his then chief of defence staff, who later became military head of state.

Some individuals have accused Babangida of painting Abacha as the villain of the annulment while conveniently shifting blame.

Gumsu’s post, along with her reposting of similar sentiments, suggests that she believes Babangida’s account is an attempt to distort history while Abacha, no longer alive to defend himself, is scapegoated.