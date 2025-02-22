AIT, Channels TV Apologise To DSS Over Lagos Assembly Report

Two major television stations, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, have publicly apologised to the Department of State Services (DSS) over their reports on the agency’s involvement in the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis on February 17.

AIT, during its News Hour program, retracted its earlier report, clarifying that its story was based on eyewitness accounts but acknowledging that the information was incomplete and misrepresented the role of the DSS.

The statement reads, “AIT News wishes to apologise to the Department of State Services for the news item broadcast during our bulletin on Monday, 17th February 2025, regarding the presence of DSS at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Our intention was not to malign or embarrass the DSS, an institution we hold in the highest regard for its critical role in safeguarding our nation.

“Our reporting was based on eyewitness accounts obtained from sources available at the Lagos State House of Assembly. However, we recognize that the report may have been incomplete and unintentionally misrepresented the service and its presence at the State House of Assembly. We regret any embarrassment this may have caused.”

Channels TV Also Issues Apology

Similarly, Channels Television, during its Politics Today program anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, also issued an apology on Friday.

The show featured former Assistant Director-General of the DSS, Muhammed Ngoshe, who clarified the agency’s presence at the House of Assembly.

Okinbaloye explained that the initial videos circulated online misrepresented the DSS’s role, making it seem like the agency had invaded the Assembly without permission.

He said, “It came to light in some of the letters that we actually now saw that it was the clerk of the Lagos Assembly who officially requested DSS protection at the House of Assembly.

“But if you look at the video, it was made to appear as though the lawmakers were fighting to get inside and they were shocked that DSS was there.

“I think it’s right to apologise to the service, to say the use of ‘invasion’ might not be the right word to use because it was portrayed as though the DSS invaded without an invitation.

“In the real sense of it, it happened that they invited the DSS. I think an apology is right to be placed on the doorstep of the DSS to say the use of ‘invasion’ was not appropriate and not to demean the role and the effort of the DSS.”

DSS Expects Official Apology

Speaking on the matter, Ngoshe stated that he hoped the public apologies would be formally communicated to the DSS.

“The apology should also be carried to the DSS officially,” Ngoshe said.