Popular activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has labelled the 10th Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the “worst Senate President” Nigeria has ever had.

Adeyanju made this assertion in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday night, following the chaos that erupted in the Senate chamber on Thursday.

The rowdy session began when the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, refused to use the seat newly assigned to her.

Citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, the lawmaker insisted that her seat could not be changed without prior notice.

Naija News reports that a viral video showed Natasha confronting Senate President Akpabio, stating boldly, “I am not afraid of you.”

Adeyanju Accuses Akpabio Of Disrespecting Female Senators

Reacting to the incident, Adeyanju alleged that Akpabio has no regard for female senators, pointing out that Senator Ireti Kingibe had previously faced similar challenges.

He also claimed that the former governor of Akwa Ibom State acts so bitterly like a man whose ego has been bruised.

“Akpabio, the worst Senate President in Nigeria’s history. Acts so bitter, like a man whose ego has been bruised by a woman.

“First, it was Senator Ireti Kingibe, now it’s Senator Natasha. He has no respect or regard for the only two women in the red chamber,” Adeyanju wrote.