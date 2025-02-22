Abiola: You Know The Pain And Struggle, Yet Laugh At The Table Of Our Tormentor – Morayo Brown Urges Tinubu To Prosecute IBB

Nigerian media personality, Morayo Brown, has demanded the prosecution of former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), after admitting that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

Naija News reports that IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, “A Journey in Service,” launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, Morayo said her father warned Nigerians about IBB because he reigned like a fearless hurricane, bulldozing everything in his path.

Morayo stated that IBB should be prosecuted and held accountable for his deeds, which cost the lives of many during his tenure.

She recalled how her father had to escape to the United States of America and suffered a stroke after hearing about the death of Abiola and never recovered from the issue.

Morayo expressed displeasure at President Bola Tinubu for laughing at IBB’s book launch despite knowing the pains and struggles they passed through.

She said, “The last 48hrs have been quite interesting. Babangida has a lot of questions to answer and I cannot wait to read that book. My father warned Nigerians about this man. My father did everything in this power to get this man to pay for his sins but nothing happened. Men of valor fought with their voices, pen and influence yet Babangida reigned like a fearless hurricane, bulldozing all that’s in its path. Many were murdered, my father was thrown in jail several times by the military led by this man for speaking against him and finally had to go on self exile. Dad snuck out through Cotonou to get to the US. Today, he says he takes responsibility and we all should just accept and move on?

“Mr. President, I have the highest regard for you but don’t you think Babangida should be prosecuted for the crime of annulling the free-est and fairest election in Nigeria which eventually led to the death of many innocent lives? I saw how you all laughed at the book launch. I’m sorry, nothing there seemed comical to me. As a child, growing up with MKO Abiola, his wife Kudirat and their children and seeing how both our families were ripped apart alongside many others in the wake of Babangida’s annulment is a trauma I can never get passed. Kudirat, I know.

“I spent weekends in her home, I was very close to all her children. I was in her house, stunned, when Mumuni, Hadi and Mariam were whisked away to the US following Kudirat’s death. The home that was filled with laughter and joy became a house of sorrow and pain. That picture never left my head. My father’s stroke was immediately after he heard the news of Kudirat’s death. He never recovered! You, Mr. President supported my father till he died. You know the pains and the struggles, yet you laugh at the table of OUR tormentor?”