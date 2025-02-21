Why I Joined APC – Valentine Ozigbo

Former Chieftain of the Labour Party, Valentine Ozigbo, has said he was committed to progressive governance in Anambra and across Nigeria.

Naija News reported the ally former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

A statement by his campaign organization, Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, on Thursday night, said the defection was in line with Ozigbo’s commitment to transformative leadership.

“This historic decision was formalized today, Thursday, February 20, 2025, when Mr Ozigbo completed his registration as a member of the APC at his ward in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

“During his interactions with party leaders, Ozigbo outlined his grand vision for a brighter and better Anambra State, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to transformational leadership, economic development, and people-centered governance.

“He also pledged to contribute significantly to the growth and success of the APC in the state.

“Mr Ozigbo’s decision to join the APC is driven by his deep-rooted belief in progressive governance, his desire to work alongside forward-thinking leaders, and his determination to champion policies that will uplift the people of Anambra and Nigeria at large,” it read.

The statement, posted on Ozigbo’s 𝕏 handle, added that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate’s move signals a new era of political engagement, “centred on unity, progress, and the collective aspiration for a stronger and more prosperous Anambra“.