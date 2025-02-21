‘We Are Worse Off Than We Were During IBB’s Era’ – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has opined that true winners of past elections should be recognised after former Military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd), admitted the late Chief MKO Abiola was the winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Naija News reports IBB made the disclosure on Thursday, 20th February 2025, in Abuja, during the launch of his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

He said, “That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my impression of regret. As a leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch.”

Peter Obi, who was present at the event, in a post via his 𝕏, commended IBB’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy, noting that his strong support for entrepreneurship and private sector growth remains immeasurable.

The former Anambra State Governor asserted that Nigeria is worse off than during IBB’s era, pointing out that countries that were all in the low Human Development Index (HDI) category, like Nigeria at the time, have advanced to medium and high HDI levels.

He said, “Today, I had the gracious honour of attending the launch of President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s long-awaited autobiography, A Journey in Service, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

“IBB’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy and his strong support for entrepreneurship and private sector growth remain immeasurable.

“Under his leadership, Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, particularly in the financial sector. He played a key role in fostering a united and equitable Nigeria, and economic landscape, ensuring policies that strengthened national cohesion and economic development.

“Documenting such experiences is a welcome development, as it allows us to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation. I look forward to reading this book, which undoubtedly holds valuable lessons. As someone committed to continuous learning, I will always align myself with knowledge drawn from documented experiences and historical records as well as contributing to the legacy library.

“Two Key Takeaways from the Keynote Address and IBB comment on the 1993 election.

“The 1st is the keynote Speaker’s notable quotation in French, “Rien n’a changé” meaning “Nothing much has changed.” In the case of Nigeria, we are worse off than we were during IBB’s era. Using our contemporary peers as a benchmark, when IBB left office in 1992, countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Ghana were all in the low Human Development Index (HDI) category—just like Nigeria. Today, however, these nations have advanced to medium and high HDI levels, while Nigeria remains in the low HDI category, having either stagnated or declined.

“The Keynote speaker’s comment that Ghana has remained a truly democratic country for the past 30 years, with leadership transitions that reflect the genuine votes of the people. Unlike Nigeria, where electoral outcomes often fail to reflect the people’s will, Ghana has witnessed instances where ruling party candidates conceded defeat, respecting democracy in its truest form.

“Lastly of the most profound moments of the event was IBB’s admission that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 election. This acknowledgement is a step toward national healing, unity and progress of our nation.

“I hope that one day, other key players in Nigeria’s democracy will find the courage to recognize the true winners of past elections, allowing our nation to tell its story with honesty and reflection.”