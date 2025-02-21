We Are Aware Of Police Atrocities, Rights Abuse, Extortions In South East – Argungu

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hashima Argungu (rtd), has said the commission was aware of unethical practices of policemen in the South East.

Naija News reports that DIG Argungu disclosed this, on Friday, while delivering his goodwill message at the Opening Ceremony of South East Stakeholders Summit on Peace and Security, in Enugu.

The PSC Chairman decried that police officers in the South East have gone out of the boundary of their professional service in the region.

He highlighted that roadblocks were turned into extortion points, policemen meddled in civil matters and engaged in human rights abuse in the region. He regretted the high rate of corruption orchestrated by policemen in the region.

“The Commission has continued to observe the corruption and extortion that dots all the roads traversing this region by virtually all the security operatives who are supposed to safeguard the roads and restore unhindered movement of people, goods and services. The roadblocks mounted by these security agencies have unfortunately turned into toll gates where road users are forced under gunpoint to part with money.

“The Commission is also aware of the serious human rights violations by some misguided Police Officers in the South East, who against the Commission’s several warnings to stay away from civil matters have continued to swim in it because of the financial attraction.

“The Commission has severally warned that Police Officers should stay clear of land matters, debt and rent collection, marital disputes and other civil matters and allow the courts to do their duties. But we have discovered that the allure of filthy money has become their albatross as they have continued to perpetuate this evil act.

“We know that some even go to the extent of twisting a mere land matter to threat to life giving the case a different colouration. The Commission is also aware that most times, these disgruntled Police Officers write these petitions for these people they want to extort money from and will later come to the Office to pose as judges trying to resolve matters,” he said.

DIG Argungu assured that the commission would take necessary actions against the activities of gang of policemen in the region.

“The Commission hereby warns that it will no longer tolerate this serious act of indiscipline and human right abuses and will henceforth not hesitate to put its disciplinary processes in motion to see to the dismissal of such errant Officers. The South East must be freed of these gangs of Policemen who have found it difficult to work within approved boundaries,” he stated.

Arugungu further called on civil society organizations and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to collaborate with the commission in addressing the challenges.

“I also wish to solicit the cooperation and support of the Nigeria Bar Association and the Civil Society Organizations in the South East in this battle to restore peace and security in the zone and to ensure that the Human Rights of the citizens are protected and respected.

“The Commission will continue to partner with the Organizers to see to the birth of a new Nigeria where the rule of law prevails,” he added.