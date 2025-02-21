Vice Admiral Usman, Brigadier-General Bauka Still Wanted For ₦3 Billion Fraud – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said former Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd), and Brigadier-General, Ishaya Bauka (rtd), are still wanted for alleged ₦3 billion fraud.

Naija News reports that ICPC said any claim that the amended charges by the commission have exonerated the duo of charges concerning financial fraud and abuse of office should be disregarded.

In a statement on Friday, ICPC reiterated that the charges against Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman and Brigadier-General, Bauka, were amended and not withdrawn.

“The Ex-Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (Rtd.), and Brigadier-General Ishaya Bauka are still on ICPC’s wanted list for their alleged involvement in a ₦3bn fraud. Therefore, any claim that the amended charges by ICPC have exonerated the duo of charges concerning embezzlement and abuse of office is fallacious and a figment of the imagination of the writers, it should be disregarded.

“It should be clearly stated that there is a subsisting arrest warrant against the two ex-military officers, whoever sees them could assist in bringing them to justice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the charges against them were only amended not withdrawn. ICPC does not clear anybody of a case already in court. It is a normal practice for prosecuting agencies to amend charges and proceed against the available defendants in a case pending when those at large or on court bench warrants would be arrested. When those at large or court bench warrants are arrested, they would be added to manifest the initial charge,” it read.

The statement added that the two ex-military officers’ co-accused have been arrested. ICPC stated that if they are arrested, the ongoing charges would be amended to accommodate the allegations initially filed against them.

“It should also be recalled that the ex-Naval chief in particular was charged along with five others in the original charge dated and filed on the 17th day of April, 2023.

“The charges were served on the Defendants by substituted means through their lawyers, yet they failed to submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court for arraignment.

“Prompted by the Defendants’ refusal to come to court for their arraignment, the Commission sought and obtained a bench warrant from the trial court for their arrest.

“On the 4th day of February 2025, Mr. Adam Imam Yusuf, the 2nd Defendant in the original charge was arrested in his home in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Abuja, leaving the two ex-military generals yet to be arrested. Efforts are still underway by the Commission to pick them.

“The public is hereby assured that if they are arrested today, the ongoing charges will be amended to accommodate the allegations initially filed against them,” it added.