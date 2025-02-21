Troops Neutralise 82 Terrorists, Rescue 93 Kidnap Victims In One Week

Security forces conducting internal operations across Nigeria have successfully eliminated 82 terrorists, apprehended 198 criminals, and rescued 93 kidnapped individuals within the past week.

Additionally, the troops seized 86 high-caliber weapons and a total of 2,040 rounds of ammunition across multiple operational zones.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed these developments in a statement on Friday.

He further revealed that 41 terrorists—comprising 10 men, 12 women, and 19 children—surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

In the Niger Delta region, security forces intercepted crude oil and other illegally obtained petroleum products valued at over ₦500 million.

According to Kangye, the seized items included 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 600 litres of kerosene.

He stated, “Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, three speedboats, 60 storage tanks, 34 drums, and 32 illegal refining sites. Troops arrested 22 oil thieves and recovered 152 assorted arms and ammunition, along with five magazines, among other items.”

Detailing the recovered weapons, the defence spokesperson listed 46 AK-47 rifles, 18 locally made firearms, 19 dane guns, and three pump-action shotguns.

Security forces also confiscated 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 128 rounds of 7.62mm NATO rounds, 600 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and 51 cartridges.