Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 21st February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 21st February, 2025

The former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has disclosed that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

Naija News reports that IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

During the book review conducted by former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.

He characterized the annulment of the June 12 election as the most difficult period of his life.

IBB expressed his satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari recognized Abiola as the rightful winner of the election and bestowed upon him the esteemed national title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a title typically reserved for presidents.

The President Bola Tinubu-led government has officially cancelled the 98km Oyo-Ogbomoso Road contract, which was awarded to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC).

According to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, the contract would soon be re-awarded to a different contractor.

Naija News reports that Umahi disclosed this on Thursday during a Federal Roads Stakeholders’ engagement held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The event was focused on the theme, ‘Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State: Challenges and Sustainable Solutions.’

It is important to note that the construction of the Oyo/Ogbomoso road has faced significant delays, resulting in numerous fatalities due to accidents and financial losses for traders and farmers who rely on this critical route connecting the northern and southern regions of the country.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has decided to keep the country’s benchmark interest rate steady at 27.5%.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this on Thursday during a press briefing following the 299th MPC meeting in Abuja.

This decision comes after a series of six consecutive rate hikes in 2024, signaling a cautious approach to monetary policy.

The lawmaker representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, disrupted Thursday’s plenary session due to an unauthorized change of her seating arrangement.

Naija News understands that the session, overseen by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was in progress when Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno raised a point of order regarding what he described as the “improper seating position” of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Before Monguno could finish his statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan erupted in a loud confrontation, prompting the Sergeant-at-Arms to intervene and attempt to escort her from the chamber.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Senate President’s efforts to restore order were met with resistance as the female senator demanded an explanation for the alteration of her seat without her approval.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has made a fresh vow that the military would find and eliminate notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

The COAS made the fresh vow on Thursday during an operational visit to Zamfara State.

Oluyede said Bello Turji can keep running, but it’s only a matter of time before the troops catch up with him and eliminate him.

Naija News reports Oluyede said this in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, while briefing journalists at the Headquarters of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Speaking further, Oluyede disclosed that the Nigerian Army has made significant achievements in the region, with the troops killing several bandit leaders in the last few months.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, has been arraigned at the Isabo high court in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Portable, who surrendered himself to the police in Lagos on Wednesday, was handed over to the Ogun state police command and presented in court on Thursday to face charges.

In the photo shared online, Portable was seen wearing a mask on his head alongside security operatives.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, urged the court to grant him bail.

Ayodele assured the court that the suspect “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.”

Magistrate O L Oke granted ₦2m bail with one surety in the like sum. He adjourned the case till March 5 for trial.

Thirty-two years after the famous annulment of the June 12 presidential election in Nigeria, former military president Ibrahim Babangida has disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest.”

Naija News reports IBB made the disclosure on Thursday, 20th February, 2025 in Abuja, during the launch of his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

According to him, the decision to annul the election, which was widely believed to have been won by businessman, Chief Moshood Abiola, as a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was taken in national interest and survival of the country.

Babangida disclosed that he regrets that Nigeria couldn’t return to democracy under his watch, but added that what has been achieved thereafter is a testament to the resilience of the country and its citizens.

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed the critical role former military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida played in his political journey.

Tinubu, who described IBB as a leader, father and uncle, said that the former military leader served as an inspiration for people like him to venture into politics.

Naija News reports the Nigerian leader made the submission on Thursday while speaking during the launch of IBB’s autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service.”

“General Ibrahim Babangida, without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics; you inspire some of us,” President Tinubu said.

He added that IBB, as a visionary leader, gave the push to young, vibrant people like him to venture into politics.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, approved the appointment of the Chairman and 12 members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Naija News reported that the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the President approved Dr Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the Deputy Chief of staff to the Senate President.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

A Spanish court has found former football chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for the non-consensual kiss he gave star forward Jenni Hermoso.

Luis Rubiales will now have to pay €10,800 ($11,300) as a fine for the non-consensual kiss. While Rubiales was convicted of sexual assault, he and three others were acquitted of coercion charges.

Prosecutors had initially sought a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Rubiales—comprising one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion—arguing that he pressured Hermoso to minimize the incident’s significance. Recall that the incident occurred after Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory in Australia in 2023.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.