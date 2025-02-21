Tinubu, Shettima Establish 42 Committees In 20 Months Amid Rising Costs

The administration of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima has set up at least 42 committees to oversee various government programmes since assuming office 20 months ago.

Naija News understands that the committees span multiple sectors, including education, agriculture, health, security, the digital economy, and the civil service.

Mounting Costs Of Presidential Committees

According to Punch, analysis of government records shows that since 2018, a total of ₦21.17bn has been spent on the operations of key presidential committees.

On average, ₦3bn is earmarked annually for their activities, with the 2025 budget proposal setting aside ₦3.73bn for committee operations.

On June 19, barely three weeks into office, then-Special Adviser to the President on Communications, Special Duties and Strategy, Dele Alake, announced a steering committee to address the organised labour’s demands following the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies.

The committee was tasked with delivering a framework within eight weeks.

On July 7, Tinubu set up the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by former PwC Africa Tax Leader, Taiwo Oyedele.

This was followed by the creation of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives in response to labour agitation over subsidy removal.

Economic And Industrial Initiatives

On September 14, Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms, leading to the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

On October 10, the Presidential Committee on Flood Mitigation was formed under the leadership of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, with a directive to devise an action plan to address nationwide flooding disasters.

In November, Tinubu created the Presidential Council on Industrial Revitalisation Roadmap, comprising ten subcommittees to review industrial policies across multiple ministries.

Security And Constitutional Reforms

On November 1, Tinubu directed the Nigeria Police Council to set up a special committee to review the 1999 Constitution and improve coordination between technology and manpower in law enforcement.

A week later, the National Coordination Committee on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System was inaugurated alongside the National Geospatial Data Repository.

On January 17, following a devastating explosion in Ibadan, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a committee to review laws guiding the control of explosives.

Social And Human Capital Development

On January 31, Vice President Shettima inaugurated the Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage, comprising federal and state representatives, private sector officials, and labour leaders.

On February 8, Tinubu created the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention, facilitating the release of 102,000 metric tons of grains to address food insecurity.

On February 13, Shettima launched the Pulaku Initiative Implementation Committee, a programme aimed at resolving farmer-herder conflicts nationwide.

Growing Financial Burden Of Committees

Documents reviewed by Punch show that since 2018, the Federal Government has allocated ₦18.9bn to fund presidential committees, covering sitting allowances and operational expenses.

Yearly Breakdown Of Committee Expenditures

2018: ₦2.13bn

2019: ₦2.5bn

2020: ₦1.84bn

2021: ₦5.01bn

2022: ₦3.22bn

2023: ₦3.73bn

2024: ₦2.58bn

2025 (proposed): ₦2.58bn

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) oversees these expenditures, funding initiatives such as the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, the Presidential Technical Committee on Land Reforms, and the Presidential Standing Committee on Inventions and Innovations.