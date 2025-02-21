Connect with us

See The Election Results, Number Of States Won By MKO Abiola In The 1993 Presidential Election As Released By IBB In His New Book

Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has released the details of the results of the 1993 presidential election held in Nigeria.

Naija News reports the 1993 election, widely regarded as the fairest election conducted in Nigeria, was annulled by the military regime of IBB before an eventual winner could be announced by the electoral commission.

However, thirty-two years after the annulment, IBB on Thursday, 20th February, 2025, acknowledged that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja.

During the book review conducted by former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.

He defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Similarly, Babangida disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest” and the country’s survival.

A subsequent look into the launched autobiography revealed that IBB also detailed the results of the 1993 presidential elections in his book.

The released results showed Abiola won in 20 states out of the 31 states (including the FCT) where elections were conducted.

Below are the released details as unveiled in IBB’s book.

Abuja (FCT)
Tofa 18,313
Abiola 19,968

Abia
Tofa 151,227
Abiola 105,273

Adamawa
Tofa 167,239
Abiola 140,875

Akwa Ibom
Tofa 199,342
Abiola 214,787

Anambra
Tofa 159,258
Abiola 212,024

Bauchi
Tofa 524,836
Abiola 339,339

Benue
Tofa 186,302
Abiola 264,830

Borno
Tofa 128,684
Abiola 153,496

Cross River
Tofa 153,452
Abiola 189,303

Delta
Tofa 145,001
Abiola 327,277

Edo
Tofa 103,572
Abiola 205,407

Enugu
Tofa 284,050
Abiola 263,101

Imo
Tofa 195,836
Abiola 159,350

Jigawa
Tofa 89,836
Abiola 138,552

Kaduna
Tofa 356,860
Abiola 389,713

Kano
Tofa 154,809
Abiola 169,619

Katsina
Tofa 271,077
Abiola 171,162

Kebbi
Tofa 144,808
Abiola 70,219

Kogi
Tofa 265,732
Abiola 222,760

Kwara
Tofa 80,209
Abiola 272,270

Lagos
Tofa 149,432
Abiola 883,865

Niger
Tofa 221,437
Abiola 136,350

Ogun
Tofa 59,246
Abiola 425,725

Ondo
Tofa 162,994
Abiola 883,024

Osun
Tofa 72,068
Abiola 365,266

Oyo
Tofa 105,788
Abiola 536,011

Plateau
Tofa 259,394
Abiola 417,565

Rivers
Tofa 640,973
Abiola 370,578

Sokoto
Tofa 372,250
Abiola 97,726

Taraba
Tofa 64,001
Abiola 101,887

Yobe
Tofa 64,061
Abiola 11,887

