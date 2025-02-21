Nigeria News
See The Election Results, Number Of States Won By MKO Abiola In The 1993 Presidential Election As Released By IBB In His New Book
Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has released the details of the results of the 1993 presidential election held in Nigeria.
Naija News reports the 1993 election, widely regarded as the fairest election conducted in Nigeria, was annulled by the military regime of IBB before an eventual winner could be announced by the electoral commission.
However, thirty-two years after the annulment, IBB on Thursday, 20th February, 2025, acknowledged that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.
IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja.
During the book review conducted by former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.
He defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).
Similarly, Babangida disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest” and the country’s survival.
A subsequent look into the launched autobiography revealed that IBB also detailed the results of the 1993 presidential elections in his book.
The released results showed Abiola won in 20 states out of the 31 states (including the FCT) where elections were conducted.
Below are the released details as unveiled in IBB’s book.
Abuja (FCT)
Tofa 18,313
Abiola 19,968
Abia
Tofa 151,227
Abiola 105,273
Adamawa
Tofa 167,239
Abiola 140,875
Akwa Ibom
Tofa 199,342
Abiola 214,787
Anambra
Tofa 159,258
Abiola 212,024
Bauchi
Tofa 524,836
Abiola 339,339
Benue
Tofa 186,302
Abiola 264,830
Borno
Tofa 128,684
Abiola 153,496
Cross River
Tofa 153,452
Abiola 189,303
Delta
Tofa 145,001
Abiola 327,277
Edo
Tofa 103,572
Abiola 205,407
Enugu
Tofa 284,050
Abiola 263,101
Imo
Tofa 195,836
Abiola 159,350
Jigawa
Tofa 89,836
Abiola 138,552
Kaduna
Tofa 356,860
Abiola 389,713
Kano
Tofa 154,809
Abiola 169,619
Katsina
Tofa 271,077
Abiola 171,162
Kebbi
Tofa 144,808
Abiola 70,219
Kogi
Tofa 265,732
Abiola 222,760
Kwara
Tofa 80,209
Abiola 272,270
Lagos
Tofa 149,432
Abiola 883,865
Niger
Tofa 221,437
Abiola 136,350
Ogun
Tofa 59,246
Abiola 425,725
Ondo
Tofa 162,994
Abiola 883,024
Osun
Tofa 72,068
Abiola 365,266
Oyo
Tofa 105,788
Abiola 536,011
Plateau
Tofa 259,394
Abiola 417,565
Rivers
Tofa 640,973
Abiola 370,578
Sokoto
Tofa 372,250
Abiola 97,726
Taraba
Tofa 64,001
Abiola 101,887
Yobe
Tofa 64,061
Abiola 11,887