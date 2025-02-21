See The Election Results, Number Of States Won By MKO Abiola In The 1993 Presidential Election As Released By IBB In His New Book

Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has released the details of the results of the 1993 presidential election held in Nigeria.

Naija News reports the 1993 election, widely regarded as the fairest election conducted in Nigeria, was annulled by the military regime of IBB before an eventual winner could be announced by the electoral commission.

However, thirty-two years after the annulment, IBB on Thursday, 20th February, 2025, acknowledged that the late Chief Moshood Abiola was the rightful winner of the presidential election held on June 12, 1993.

IBB made this revelation in his autobiography, titled “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja.

During the book review conducted by former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida stated that MKO Abiola, who ran for the presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered both the highest number of votes and the necessary geographical distribution to assume the presidency.

He defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Similarly, Babangida disclosed that the annulment of the election was done for “national interest” and the country’s survival.

A subsequent look into the launched autobiography revealed that IBB also detailed the results of the 1993 presidential elections in his book.

The released results showed Abiola won in 20 states out of the 31 states (including the FCT) where elections were conducted.

Below are the released details as unveiled in IBB’s book.

Abuja (FCT)

Tofa 18,313

Abiola 19,968

Abia

Tofa 151,227

Abiola 105,273

Adamawa

Tofa 167,239

Abiola 140,875

Akwa Ibom

Tofa 199,342

Abiola 214,787

Anambra

Tofa 159,258

Abiola 212,024

Bauchi

Tofa 524,836

Abiola 339,339

Benue

Tofa 186,302

Abiola 264,830

Borno

Tofa 128,684

Abiola 153,496

Cross River

Tofa 153,452

Abiola 189,303

Delta

Tofa 145,001

Abiola 327,277

Edo

Tofa 103,572

Abiola 205,407

Enugu

Tofa 284,050

Abiola 263,101

Imo

Tofa 195,836

Abiola 159,350

Jigawa

Tofa 89,836

Abiola 138,552

Kaduna

Tofa 356,860

Abiola 389,713

Kano

Tofa 154,809

Abiola 169,619

Katsina

Tofa 271,077

Abiola 171,162

Kebbi

Tofa 144,808

Abiola 70,219

Kogi

Tofa 265,732

Abiola 222,760

Kwara

Tofa 80,209

Abiola 272,270

Lagos

Tofa 149,432

Abiola 883,865

Niger

Tofa 221,437

Abiola 136,350

Ogun

Tofa 59,246

Abiola 425,725

Ondo

Tofa 162,994

Abiola 883,024

Osun

Tofa 72,068

Abiola 365,266

Oyo

Tofa 105,788

Abiola 536,011

Plateau

Tofa 259,394

Abiola 417,565

Rivers

Tofa 640,973

Abiola 370,578

Sokoto

Tofa 372,250

Abiola 97,726

Taraba

Tofa 64,001

Abiola 101,887

Yobe

Tofa 64,061

Abiola 11,887