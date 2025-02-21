Premier League Matchday 26 Fixtures, Kick-off, Merson’s Predictions

The 2024-2025 Premier League matchday 26 will take centre stage across England from tonight, February 21, starting with the Leicester City vs Brentford clash.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has shared his predictions for several exciting Premier League matches happening this weekend, including a pivotal clash on Friday night and a series of thrilling encounters on Saturday and Sunday.

In the opening match of the weekend, Leicester City will host Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Friday evening. Merson anticipates a tough contest, predicting a 2-0 victory for Brentford, who have been in impressive form lately.

On Saturday, the action kicks off with Everton welcoming Manchester United to Goodison Park for an early afternoon showdown. Merson believes in the might of the Toffees, forecasting a hard-fought 2-1 win for Everton against a United side that has been inconsistent this season.

Later that day, Aston Villa will take on Chelsea at Villa Park in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Merson predicts that Villa will capitalize on their home advantage, securing a narrow 2-1 victory over the visitors.

As the weekend progresses, the marquee matchup will unfold on Sunday evening, with Manchester City facing off against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. This clash of titans is expected to be highly competitive, but Merson predicts a stunning 3-1 win for Liverpool, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Below are Merson’s predictions for Premier League matchday 26, Fixtures, and kick-off time:

Friday, February 21

Leicester City 0-2 Brentford

Kick-off Time: 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Everton 2-1 Manchester United

Kick-off Time: 1:30 p.m.

Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Ipswich Town 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Kick-off Time: 4 p.m.

Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

Kick-off Time: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Newcastle United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Kick-off Time: 3 p.m.

Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool

Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m.