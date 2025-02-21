Portable Reveals Next Plan After ₦2 Million Bail

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has vowed never to be involved in mayhem again.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu zeh’ crooner decided to turn a new leaf after being granted ₦2 million bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

The Ogun State Police command arraigned the singer for allegedly assaulting three officials from the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority, OGPDPA, TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi—who were conducting an enforcement exercise in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

He was granted bail after pleading not guilty to a five-count charge of conspiracy, assault, possession of cutlass, guns to cause injury, and conducting himself in an unruly manner.

In a video shared on his Instagram page after his bail, Portable promised to stop causing trouble and focus on making money.

The singer said he has ₦2 million in debt and is seeking money to fulfil his bail condition.

He said, “My fans, thank God for everything. If you have God, you have everything. I need money. I am not looking for trouble anymore. I’m now focused on making money. I have N2 million bail debt. I need more money. I am looking for money.”