Police Recover Corpse Of Kidnapped Soldier Killed Over Delayed ₦20 Million Ransom Payment

The Plateau State Police command has recovered the corpse of a Nigerian Army non-commissioned officer, Abdulfatai Odutola, killed over a delay in ransom payment.

Naija News learnt that Odutola, a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO), was abducted on February 15, 2025, along the Abuja-Jos highway while travelling to Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

A military internal memo obtained by SaharaReporters disclosed that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for his release.

The memo read, “Please information reaching me now from this soldier whisky that MWO Abdulfatai Odutola (CC 23 BDE Yola) was kidnapped yesterday along Abuja-Jos Road, while returning to Yola. He left Ilorin on Friday 14th of Feb 2025 and slept at Abuja. He continued his movement from Abuja yesterday before the incident happened to him.

“Currently they are demanding N20,000,0000 for his release. Pse appropriate authority should help the soldier.”

However, another internal memo revealed that the body of the senior personnel had been recovered in Jos forest alongside his car.

“Information reaching us now from Yola is that the above MWO Abdulfatai Odutola’s body was discovered by police from Jos forest killed by his kidnappers after passing deadline for payment of 20 million naira ransom payment demanded by his kidnappers. Also his car was discovered. Kindly take action.”