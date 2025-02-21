PDP Speaks On Organizing Rally In Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations regarding the organization of a political rally in Talata Mafara, providing clarification on its recent activities in the region.

Naija News reports that the allegation was denied in a statement released by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Haliru Andi, and shared with journalists in Gusau, the state capital, on Friday.

“We want to categorically state that the PDP was not involved in any political rally in Talata Mafara and completely dissociates itself from such an event. The gathering in question does not represent the party’s position or intentions,” Andi noted.

He reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to complying with the state government’s ongoing ban on political gatherings, stressing that the party fully respects and adheres to the directive.

“In line with this commitment, the PDP has also suspended the planned inauguration of its zonal offices across the three senatorial districts,” he added.

The party additionally called upon its members and opposition parties to adhere to the directive and avoid organizing political gatherings within the state during this time.

The statement also detailed that a delegation of party officials travelled to Talata Mafara for two distinct purposes.

Firstly, to express condolences to the Mafara Emirate following the unfortunate gunpowder explosion and the recent assault in Jangebe town.

Secondly, to deliver appointment letters to newly appointed party executives during a private meeting, in line with the party’s internal administrative protocols.