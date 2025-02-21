Osun LG Election: This Is Not Banana Republic, Your Order Insidious – Ologbondiyan Slams AGF, Fagbemi

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has condemned the advice from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, concerning Osun State Council Area election.

Naija News reports that Ologbondiyan said the directive from Fagbemi (SAN) was aimed at intimidating the Osun State Government.

In a statement on Friday, on his 𝕏 handle, the PDP Chieftain described the AGF’s order as insidious.

“The order by the AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, in attempt to stop tomorrow’s local government election in Osun State, to say the least, is insidious.

“Following on an earlier stern warning that governors who stopped the terms of elected local government officials have committed treason, the latest order on the Osun State government is intimidating,” he said.

The former PDP spokesman reminded Fagbemi that Nigeria is a federation and Osun State is a federating unit with its rules, conventions and procedures.

“Any Nigerian endowed with elementary knowledge that a Federal Government structure is inclusive of a separation in the order of governance knows that every state within such a federation is not under the total control of the national government.

“Arising from this, it is clear that Osun is one of the federating states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with her rules, order, convention and procedure. It is not under a unitary system that is controlled by a central government.

“Therefore, if the federal government considers any act of a Federating state as awkward, it must test such action on the altar of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended),” he stated.

Ologbondiyan warned the Minister of Justice against elevating himself to a court of law. He added that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.

“It is in fact incongruous of the AGF to elevate himself to the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria hollering orders on a federating state.

“I hereby urge the AGF to allow Osun State to carry out her legitimate responsibilities of government, as conferred on her by 1999 Constitution (as Amended) and where such acts contradict the letters and spirit of the Constitution, then subject them to judicial scrutiny.

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy, and, not a Banana Republic,” he added.