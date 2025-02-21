Osun LG Election: PDP Slams AGF Fagbemi, Asks Supporters To Go Out And Vote

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Osun State has encouraged members and supporters to come out tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, to fulfil their civic duty by participating in the local government election organized by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

Naija News reports that this call comes following suggestions from opposition camps and government officials that the Osun LG election should be put on hold.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by the State Chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi, PDP expressed strong disapproval of the recent remarks made by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, regarding the upcoming local government election.

They view these comments as part of a broader strategy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration under President Bola Tinubu to undermine the stability of Osun State, motivated by a sense of retribution against its residents, who decisively voted the APC out of power in 2022.

PDP emphasized that elections are a fundamental right of citizens in a constitutional democracy and should not be subject to the capricious sentiments of an aggrieved individual like the Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi.

The party recalled that Fagbemi previously led the legal team for the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, during the legal disputes that followed Oyetola’s significant defeat in the July 16, 2022, governorship election in Osun State, which resulted in considerable embarrassment for Fagbemi and his associates.

Thus, it is not unexpected that this same individual is now attempting to impose his partisan views on the state, clearly aligning himself with members of his political party, the APC, with whom he faced defeat all the way to the Supreme Court, Bisi said.

“The PDP reckon that Mr Fagbemi is not a court of law, and that he has to his record, litany of losses in several cases he has handled as a counsel, one of which was the 2022 Osun governorship election. His opinion therefore, cannot be taken and regarded as flawless, as such opinion in several instances, have been thrown away many times by judges of various courts of competent jurisdiction.

“Lateef Fagbemi is not without blemished opinion as a legal practitioner before he was assigned the job of Attorney General. Such blemish tendencies cannot be washed away by virtue of his current position. He is human with vested interests, one of which he just displayed again over the Osun local government issues.

“If anything, Lateef and beneficiaries of his maliciuos opinion should test such sub-judice stance in the court of law after the conduct of local government election in Osun State,” the statement added.

The PDP stressed its commitment to take part in the local government election scheduled for February 22.

In light of this, the party has encouraged its members and supporters to engage in the electoral process with a spirit of peace and respect on Saturday.