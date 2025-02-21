Osun Govt Restricts Movement For Local Government Election

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement across the state from 5 am to 5 pm on Saturday as local government elections hold.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Friday, directed security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the restriction order.

Naija News reports that the governor emphasized that only voters, accredited media personnel, and civil society organizations would be permitted to move freely to maintain peace and security.

“The directive of the State Governor was sequel to the statewide local government elections that are scheduled to be held tomorrow across the state,” the statement read.

Preventing Security Breaches

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and security, noting that the restriction was crucial to preventing the influx of hoodlums into the state during the elections.

“He therefore directed security agencies to enforce the restriction and only allow voters and accredited media and civil society organisations for the continued peace and security of Osun State,” Rasheed added.

Naija News understands that the restriction order comes amid heightened political tensions between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the Court of Appeal’s judgment on the dismissal of APC local government chairmen and councillors.

The PDP argued that the February 10 ruling by the Court of Appeal in Akure did not reinstate the sacked APC officials elected in 2022. However, the APC insisted that they had the legal right to resume office.

Tensions escalated on Monday as both parties sought control over local government secretariats across the state. The violence that ensued led to the loss of six lives, with several others injured, according to a confirmation from the police.