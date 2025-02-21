Obaseki Took His Office Chair When He Left – Okpebholo Alleges Mismanagement, Theft Of Furniture

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has stated that he would not hide the mismanagement of funds during his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

Okpebholo claimed that Obaseki took his office chair which bore the Nigerian Coat of Arms when he left office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Okpebholo lamented that he personally purchased a new office chair when he took over power.

He emphasised that while he would not personally lead an investigation into Obaseki’s administration, “the system” would ensure a probe and recovery of mismanaged funds.

“I am not the one probing them. The system will probe them. I’m telling you, there is so much money tied to different things. Those monies will come out when the time comes. I’m not going to hide anything,” Okpebholo stated.

He expressed disbelief that Obaseki allegedly removed even basic office furniture.

“Even when I came into government, I had to use my money to buy my seat. Obaseki took his seat. The chair, yes. In the office, with the Nigerian Coat of Arms; he took it. Somebody who can take an office chair, tell me what he will not take,” he added.

Okpebholo, who was declared governor on September 22, 2024, after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Asue Ighodalo, credited his victory to divine intervention.

“Let me tell you, Edo people spoke. We were hungry for a change. Even in the next 20 years, I will win. Do you know when I won my Senate seat, there was a sitting senator? That time, everything was working against us. There was no water, no light, no road, no money, no fuel. Everything was against us. Compared to the PDP that was favoured. But yet, we won,” he said.