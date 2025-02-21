Obaseki Govt Insulted And Almost Destroyed Benin Traditional Institution – Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has strongly criticized the former Godwin Obaseki-led administration, accusing it of brutalizing the psyche of Edo people and undermining the traditional institutions in the state.

Naija News reports that in a congratulatory message delivered by the Esere of Benin Kingdom, Chief Stanley Osamwonyi, the Oba stated that the previous administration disrespected and disregarded the traditional institution, treating Edo people as though it had a personal vendetta against them.

Expressing satisfaction with the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, the monarch commended him for rectifying Obaseki’s wrongdoings and bringing relief to Edo people.

Obaseki’s Alleged Disrespect for the Traditional Institution

The Oba recounted how Obaseki’s administration used its authority to create a rift between the traditional institutions and the state government, undermining the role of traditional rulers and chiefs.

“The psyche of the people of Edo State was severely brutalized and traditional institutions in the state were also undermined, insulted, and almost destroyed,” the Oba stated.

He further alleged that the past government deliberately sought to weaken the Benin Traditional Council, revoking its statutory entitlements and taking actions such as the revocation of the concession of Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre, which had been concessioned to Oba Ewuare II.

Oba Ewuare II expressed gratitude to Governor Monday Okpebholo for reversing some of Obaseki’s decisions and restoring dignity to Edo’s traditional institutions.

He described Okpebholo’s governance as a welcome relief for the people of Edo State and a return to mutual respect between the government and the traditional authorities.