NNPC Contains Fire Outbreak At Rivers State Oil Facility

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the fire outbreak on a dry crude storage barge at Cawthorne Channel 1 in Rivers State has been successfully contained.

Naija News gathered that the fire, which erupted at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, started on the BESTAF5 barge and rapidly spread to nearby barges in the area.

The Cawthorne Channel, a vital hub for oil and gas operations, lies on the boundary between Bonny and Degema Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

However, timely intervention by emergency teams and industry partners helped prevent further escalation of the incident.

No Impact On Operations

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement released on Thursday confirmed that the incident did not disrupt flow station activities in the region.

“Thanks to the swift response of our emergency teams and industry partners, the fire was successfully contained. The incident did not impact flow station operations,” Soneye said.

Soneye also reassured the public that no lives were lost in the incident.

“Most importantly, there were no casualties, and all personnel are safe,” he added.

NNPCL emphasized its dedication to safety, environmental protection, and operational integrity in all its activities.

“NNPC Ltd. prioritises safety and remains fully committed to environmental protection and operational integrity,” Soneye stated.